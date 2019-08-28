RJ Barrett was far and away one of the best prospects in all of college basketball this past year and was rewarded for his effort by becoming the third overall pick in the NBA entry draft. Barrett was picked up by the New York Knicks and now, the expectations of an entire city have been thrust upon him. It's yet to be seen whether or not he can carry them to the promise land, although it won't be for a lack of trying.

Just like his Duke teammate Zion Williamson, sneaker companies have been pursuing his services and today, it appears as though Barrett will officially announce his commitments. According to heavy.com, all signs are pointing to him going with Puma and the deal is all but confirmed at this juncture. The Knicks rookie even took to Instagram to invite fans to an announcement he's making in the city today. It's believed this will be his official commitment to Puma.

Puma revitalized its basketball line last year and has been able to sign a plethora of NBA talent since then. With the addition of Barrett to their roster, there is no denying Puma Basketball has just gotten a lot stronger.

Stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the more specific details of the deal once they become available.