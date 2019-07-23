Zion Williamson has officially announced that he's joining Team Jordan.

The New Orleans Pelicans' No. 1 overall pick revealed his decision on social media on Tuesday, bringing to an end one of the most talked about rookie sneaker signings in NBA history. Earlier this week it was reported that Williamson was weighing offers from Nike/Jordan and PUMA.

He'll now join fellow rookie Rui Hachimura, as well as fellow Duke alum Jayson Tatum, as the newest Jordan Brand signees.

In college, and during his brief Summer League debut, Zion rocked Nikes, specifically the Nike Kyrie 4 and the PG 2.5, better known as the sneaker that exploded on national television. It'll be interesting to see which Jordan sneaker he gravitates towards during his highly anticipated rookie season, as he'll have plenty of options ranging from the beloved retro line to the latest and most innovative Jordan Brand basketball sneakers.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," says Williamson. "Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can’t express how happy and excited I am for this journey.”

Details of the multi-year partnership have not yet been announced, but it is expected to be among the most lucrative sneaker endorsement deals in history.