When RJ Barrett was drafted third overall by the New York Knicks back in 2019, the expectations were high. Of course, no one knew if Barrett was going to pan out, especially since he was going to a team known for their dysfunction. While his rookie season was full of highs and lows, Barrett has been coming into his own in 2021, and fans are starting to love what he brings to the table.

Last night, the Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers to improve to 17-17 on the season, and in the effort, Barrett was able to notch 24 points and seven rebounds, in what proved to be a massive win that has the Knicks tied for fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

One thing that fans immediately noticed last night was his effort on both sides of the floor and how he always seemed to be at the right place at the right time. Not to mention, his chemistry with Julius Randle and Derrick Rose has been phenomenal, making this Knicks team one of the grittier teams in the NBA.

Barrett certainly has a bright future ahead and now that he is becoming a fan-favorite, he will definitely be filled with confidence.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images