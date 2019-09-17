New York Knicks fans are all-in on rookie shooting guard RJ Barrett, especially after the comments he made during a Bleacher Report AMA on Monday night.

When asked which player in the league he most wants to dunk on, Barrett named former Knick Kristaps Porzingis, which immediately had Knicks fans envisioning a dream scenario where the former Blue Devil puts "The Unicorn" through the deck when he returns to Madison Square Garden in November.

Porzingis, who was traded to the Mavs last season, still hasn't suited up for the team as he spent last year rehabbing an ACL injury but he'll be ready to go when the season kicks off in about a month. The Mavs will face the Knicks at MSG on November 14 and it'll be a raucous environment for certain.

In his lone season with the Blue Devils, Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists while setting set a new ACC freshman scoring record and earning All-America First Team honors.

During a recent interview at the Panini Rookie Photo Shoot, Barrett's former Duke teammate Zion Williamson described exactly what Knicks fans should expect from the Maple Mamba in the years to come.