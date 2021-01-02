River Tiber Returns With "Rainbow Road/Hypnotized"

It's been quite some time since we heard from sensational Canadian artist River Tiber. As 2020 drew to a close, River Tiber dropped off two new tracks, which he officially rolled into one release on his YouTube. “Rainbow Road” and “Hypnotized" are two very vibey tracks that bounce between trance and hip-hop perfectly.

“Rainbow Road” and “Hypnotized" are the first tracks River Tiber released since 2019's "Nevada." River Tiber takes control of gorgeous instrumentation on “Rainbow Road," bringing listeners into a magical place that sounds like it belongs on the Mario Kart level. Powerful synths build up to a mesmerizing beat that also features a pretty dope guitar. Then, listeners are calmly pushed into "Hypnotized," which finds River Tiber laying down vocals over his funky instrumental.

Quotable Lyrics

The less (The less) you feel (You feel)

The more (The more) it counts (it counts)

The less (The less) you feel (You feel)

The more (The more) it counts (it counts)