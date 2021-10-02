RINI Serenades Fans With Luscious New Track "Need It"

RINI has continuously shown off immense talent in his music, and there is a very good reason why his fanbase has grown so substantially over the past few years. Next year, RINI will drop his debut project Constellations and fans cannot wait to listen. This week, RINI helped promote the new album with a fresh single called "Need It" which is perfect for the Fall months.

This song has some ethereal vibes as RINI sings about the love he years for. It is a track many can relate to, and the music itself fits perfectly within the context of the winter months. This is typically when people look for some sort of comfort in their love lives, and "Need It" is a prime representation of this.

You can check out the new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It ain’t easy

Being away from you

When you’re hurting

Who do you call for comfort, love and all that?

I wanna be the only one girl

Oh I know how it feels cause you ain’t the only one girl