mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RINI Serenades Fans With Luscious New Track "Need It"

Alexander Cole
October 02, 2021 14:54
102 Views
00
0
Image via RINIImage via RINI
Image via RINI

Need It
RINI

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

RINI is preparing fans for his new album "Constellations" which drops next year.


RINI has continuously shown off immense talent in his music, and there is a very good reason why his fanbase has grown so substantially over the past few years. Next year, RINI will drop his debut project Constellations and fans cannot wait to listen. This week, RINI helped promote the new album with a fresh single called "Need It" which is perfect for the Fall months.

This song has some ethereal vibes as RINI sings about the love he years for. It is a track many can relate to, and the music itself fits perfectly within the context of the winter months. This is typically when people look for some sort of comfort in their love lives, and "Need It" is a prime representation of this.

You can check out the new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It ain’t easy
Being away from you
When you’re hurting
Who do you call for comfort, love and all that?
I wanna be the only one girl
Oh I know how it feels cause you ain’t the only one girl

RINI
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  102
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
RINI need it new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS RINI Serenades Fans With Luscious New Track "Need It"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject