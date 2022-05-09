Rihanna's Mother's Day date night look was nothing short of spectacular, but would you expect anything less from the 34-year-old? As TMZ reports, the mommy-to-be stepped out with her boyfriend/baby daddy A$AP Rocky on Sunday night to grab dinner at her favourite restaurant – Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The Testing hitmaker looked sharp in a black ensemble with a bright white dress shirt, but his girl stole the show in her sparkly two-piece set, complete with plenty of cutouts to reveal the beautiful lingerie she was wearing underneath.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

On her feet, Rih wore a pair of strappy, sparkly silver heels, and in her hand, she carried a Balenciaga hourglass bag, coordinated in colour with the rest of her look. To stay warm she kept a grey fur wrapped around her arms, and her outfit was complete with a thick choker worn around her neck.

As TMZ points out, Giorgio Baldi is a paparazzi hot spot, so it's likely the "Pon de Replay" songstress was expecting to be photographed in her fit.

This will be the Bad Gal's last Mother's Day without her baby beside her – sources say she's expected to give birth in the next few weeks, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

While she and Rocky had a bit of a rough patch following his surprise LAX arrest, they've been thriving with the release of the rapper's new single "D.M.B." which was accompanied by a stylish, hood-romantic music video – check it out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

