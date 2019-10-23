It's Drake's birthday on Thursday, and he decided to have an early birthday party with some friends, at Poppy nightclub in Hollywood. The festivities reportedly included several bottles of Dom Perignon, Don Julio 1942, Hennessy and even a large order of McDonalds.

Rihanna joined the party with two of her girlfriends, publically proving the ex-couple are friends again. She stole the spotlight off the rapper's 33rd birthday, and now everyone's wondering if something happened between them. In 2018, after the couple broke up, Rihanna flinched at the mention of his name. Now, it seems like time heals all wounds, and the artists can stand being in the same room, even share a pleasant interaction.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

A source told E! Entertainment, ''Her and Drake were talking for a while and were smiling and laughing. It seemed like a very pleasant interaction and they looked like they were having fun together as friends." Although it looked like they were smitten, there is definitely no chance these two will get back together. They dated in 2016, but Rihanna is currently dating billionaire Hassan Jameel. Although they are very private about their relationship, they are still going strong.

Rihanna has been doing big things since her break-up with Drake. She started a cosmetics brand company, Fenty Beauty, where she provides skincare and make-up options for females of every skin color and race. She's quickly proven to be a very successful business-woman, but we also miss the singer. She's been teasing us about dropping an album for way too long. She even hinted at retiring from the music game, but we're not ready to see her leave.