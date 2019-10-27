RiFF RAFF Returns With "Cranberry Vampire" Ft. Chief Keef, DJ Paul & More

With the '08 energy of Robert Pattison, RiFF RAFF is back with a brand new project just in time for Halloween titled, CRANBERRY VAMPiRE. With twelve tracks in total, the rapper links up with Chief Keef, Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul, Dirty Nasty, Apol, Brandon Bills, and Topanga Jack for the new project. The rapper's project was led by the single, "Floor Seats" featuring Chief Keef and DJ Paul. He and Chief Keef have collaborated a few times this year, actually.

RiFF RAFF's latest project arrives months after he dropped off PiNK PANTHER. He also teased his foray into electropop earlier this year under the moniker, Dale Dan Tony. He released the song, "Dreamland" which was low-key fire but we've yet to receive an entire electropop project from him.