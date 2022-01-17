Rico Nasty is tired of being asked to shake her ass. While chatting with XXL Magazine, the 24-year-old found herself on the topic of twerking, prompting her to bring up how she feels disrespected when fans ask her to do it.

"This is probably the worst thing that you could put up while a female rapper is performing," the Maryland-born recording artist explained, holding up her phone with "twerk" written on it, imitating what she's had audience members do at her shows. "Even if she is gonna twerk, this is so disrespectful."





The Nightmare Vacation hitmaker pointed out that she's never really been one for booty shaking, so it's rude for people to expect it when she's putting on a show. "It's pointing to this ever being why I'm on stage or pertaining to anything I've ever done in my career," she ranted.

"That's not what I do. You go on my Instagram right now. Do I have videos doing this?" Rico continued. "And for all my young girls, who, I mean, you do what you want to do and it's all lit and fun... I'm just trying to make art and perform my songs and go. I'm not trying to be something that I'm not. You shouldn't try to make somebody something that they're not."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Ultimately, the mother of one isn't against twerking as a whole, it just simply doesn't feel authentic to her brand. "That's why I don't want to take away from the people who do dance routines and they do twerk, because as a woman you are a performer, bro," Nasty explained.

"Being a girl is just random nowadays," she reflected. "It's really, really random. And you really have to stick together. And you really have to... Know what you want out of this and know what you want to be locked at as, because, if you don't, they'll be sure to give you whatever imagine they think works for you. So have your own.

Check out Rico Nasty's conversation with XXL Magazine in the video below.

