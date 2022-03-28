Rico Nasty's relationship is on the rocks. As Revolt reports, early on the morning of March 28th, the rapper alleged via her Instagram Story that her boyfriend (known as @dodontsay_) laid hands on her after she seemingly asked to go through his phone.

"I can't believe [you] just put your hands on me," she wrote in the since-deleted upload. "And I didn't even touch you." On another screen, she wrote, "So lemme get this straight, [you] go through my phone for yearsssss. I finally ask for yours and can't see it."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Before the claims were taken down, Rico wrote, "Lmaoaoaoaoaoa he probably about to log into my shit and delete this. I swear I hate my life." Other comments made by the "Smack A Bitch" rapper include "@dodon'tsay_ [you] dead to me, [you] a liar," and "Guess I'm one of 'them' now."

On his own page, the recording artist's boyfriend shared his side of the story. "If asking a woman repeatedly to leave you alone after she's chased you around the room, thrown shit at you, thrown her phone at your head, told you she's gonna kill you, going towards your TV and computer threatening to break everything in sight and after her not listening, picking her up and putting her outside the room and locking the door counts as putting your hands on her then ok that's what happened."

The next slide of his story reads, "@riconasty you've painted a picture that I hit you last night and that's a lie."

"I didn't put my hands on you. You attacked me and I asked you to leave. You wouldn't so I got you out my room and locked the door. [You're] legit crazy! You posted that bullshit ass lie and deleted it seconds later because [you're] cap."

The accused man continued, "You a liar and you fasho ain't shit for this one. Stop tryna trash my name bro, that shit ain't cool. You can be mad all you want about the relationship, but don't label me a woman beater. That's not at all what it is."

@dodontsay_/Instagram

It remains unclear if any injuries were sustained during the alleged altercation, or if authorities were contacted. We're keeping the safety and healing of both parties in our thoughts at this time – check back in with HNHH later for updates.

@dodontsay_/Instagram

