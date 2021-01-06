Rick Ross & Styles P Moved Up The Ranks On "Keys To The Crib"

Rick Ross comfortably adjusted into his position as an OG over the past decade. The early 2010s marked an era where Ross was running hot, delivering some of the best music of his career while simultaneously helping establish the MMG roster including Wale and Meek Mill. Rich Forever turns 9-years-old today. Though a tape that doesn't seem to be discussed enough these days, it was a project that further pushed Ross towards cementing his status as one of the greats.

The star-studded tracklist included appearances from Drake, Diddy, and more but given the success he had with Styles P on "BMF," they reunited for a crispy clean celebratory rags-to-riches anthem on "Keys To The Crib." The opulent Maybach-style production that transformed into Ross' signature sound is concocted by The Inkredibles as Ross and Styles P deliver top-tier d-boy bars detailing a Tony Montana-esque rise.

Check the record out below. What's your favorite song off of Rich Forever?

Quotable Lyrics

Keys in the crib, you want keys to the crib

I got work from Argentina and Belize in the crib

Homie holding a nina, could sneeze him a brick

Knee-deep in the cocaine, trees in the six