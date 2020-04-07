If you ask Rich The Kid what his favorite albums of all-time are, you might expect him to list off a bunch of projects he's created over the years. The World Is Yours, The World Is Yours 2, BOSS MAN, maybe a Rich Forever tape thrown in there... Surprisingly enough, the Atlanta/New York rapper actually has a pretty respectable list that will pleasure hip-hop historians around the world.

Out of nowhere, Rich The Kid decided to reveal some of his favorite bodies of work ever released, sharing their cover artworks on his Instagram page.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"These my top albums ever only rap n***as I ever looked up too," wrote the 27-year-old.

Placed in no particular order, the rapper highlighted select projects from Nas, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, and others. The first picture is one of Nas' God's Son. He follows that up with one of the greatest debut albums of all time, 50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin'. Then, we get JAY-Z's The Blueprint, Lil Wayne's original Tha Carter, the third installment in that series, and Nas' Stillmatic.

Rich The Kid is much more of an old head than many would have thought. Are you surprised that he was so heavily influenced by these albums?