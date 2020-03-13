mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich The Kid Taps Post Malone For New Banger "V12"

Mitch Findlay
March 13, 2020 10:41
Following the release of his new album "Bossman," Rich The Kid brings the good vibes on Post Malone-assisted "V12."


Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Rich The Kid has earned his stripes as one of hip-hop's most prolific artists, with his brand new Bossman album serving as proof of that very fact. And that's only the first part of his new series, with Bossman 2 still in the works for whenever Rich deems an appropriate time. In a time in which scarcity feels like a looming threat, Rich's flood-the-market approach feels generous in comparison. And what better way to to be a catalyst of good cheer than by lacing a wholesome collaboration with the Bud Light Baron himself, Post Malone

Rich The Kid Bossman

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Over a synth-heavy beat produced by none other than Posty himself, Rich operates comfortably in his wheelhouse -- which is to say flexing, speculating on how best to raise his body camp, and indulging in the simple pleasures of material wealth. At this point, it's what we came to see and Rich The Kid is a creature of habit. "Lil' bitch done seen the Rollie, now she seasick," he raps. "I want the neck, I want the head, I been fiending, I think she said she want a bag, go to Neimans." 

At this point, if you're not on board it's unlikely you ever will be. If Bossman has proven anything, it's that Rich has established his formula and a laundry list of pals willing to hold it down in the co-pilot's chair. Expect "V12" to ring out come summertime, when car engines simply rev different.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Lil bitch done seen the Rollie, now she seasick 
I want the neck, I want the head, I been fiending
I think she said she want a bag, go to Neimans
But I'ma go and tell the truth, lil mama nasty
I can't give that bitch a dime, please don't ask me

Rich The Kid Post Malone Bossman
