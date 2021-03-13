Rich The Kidhas his strengths and he plays to them quite well. Over the course of his career, he's had a strong hand in dictating the culture and influencing the sound of rap, even if he doesn't necessarily get the credit he deserves. However, he's still receiving praise from many of the titans of hip-hop, collaborating with Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Future, and plenty of others.

The rapper has maintained a close relationship with Lil Wayne over the years. Aside from music, their mutual love for skateboarding has brought them together over the years. Rich The Kid took to Instagram earlier today where he posed with Lil Wayne in Kobe Bryant's Lakers jersey. Wayne, of course, has always expressed his appreciation for Kobe over the years, even recording a song named after the late Lakers legend. The caption, however, had many people scratching their heads. "The goat says im a GOAT," he wrote along with GOAT emojis.

Rich The Kid was immediately flamed for the caption. A few people suggested that Wayne was likely very stoned when he said that and it seems that RTK took notice. He has since changed the caption to simply include the hush emoji, and then to include two GOAT emojis side by side.

The two have previously worked together on "End Of Discussion" and "Body Bag" from Rich The Kid and NBA Youngboy's collaborative project.

Check out OG caption below.