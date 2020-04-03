Rich The Kid, the self-declared boss man and CEO of Rich Forever Records, has assembled himself a solid repertoire of hits over the course of his still-young career. Especially now that he's gone and dropped off Boss Man, his first album in a projected series to conclude later this year. Yet even amid all the success, all the music made, all the chart positions climbed, Rich The Kid has found himself in the same predicament as any of us -- which is to say, stuck in quarantine.

As such, he's likely been tuning in to the influx of glorious battles we've been seeing transpire on Instagram Live. Timbaland vs. Swizz Beatz. Scott Storch vs. Mannie Fresh. Tory Lanez vs. French Montana. The-Dream vs. Sean Garrett. The competitive spirit appears to be at an all-time high, and Rich The Kid has found himself bitten by the dueling bug. As such, he's taken a break from frolicking in the nearby meadow to call out names: that of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, to be sure.

Though the challenge has since been deleted, remnants of it have been preserved by the ever-watchful eyes on Instagram. It should be noted that Rich The Kid's callout does not appear to be mean-spirited, as he has previously collaborated with A Boogie on "Like Mike" off The World Is Yours 2. Yet seeing as both men have declared themselves the King Of New York, there would definitely be some underlying stakes at play, were the battle to actually manifest. And if so, who would you be betting on?