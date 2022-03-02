Ben Simmons is now on the Brooklyn Nets and fans have been waiting for him to make his debut with the team. Of course, they might have to wait a while for this to happen, especially when you consider how he is dealing with a back injury that got worse while ramping up his conditioning to return to the court.

Luckily for Nets fans, it would appear as though Simmons will be back by the playoffs, however, you never really know when it comes to injuries. Either way, Simmons' agent Rich Paul is well-aware of the hype surrounding his client, and recently, he spoke to ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst about what the next steps are.

Dominique Oliveto/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group 2019 All Star Weekend

In the report below, you can see that Paul believes Simmons is currently "week-to-week." This pretty well confirms that he will either return at the end of March or the beginning of April. While this isn't the best news for Nets fans, they should be hopeful that they will see him on the court with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, soon.

