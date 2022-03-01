Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets are seemingly a match made in heaven. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, Simmons is the perfect complementary piece, and in the eyes of many, these two should make for a great trio once the playoffs come around. For now, Simmons is still on the sidelines as he is waiting for the right moment to return. Of course, he has yet to play a single game this season, and he needs to get his conditioning back to where it once was.

Unfortunately, it would appear as though Simmons has hit a setback of sorts. According to a new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was revealed that Simmons is having back issues, and at this point, he could be sidelined all the way until the playoffs.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Per Charania:

“He’s dealing with a flare-up in his back. The Nets are saying that it’s something to be expected and something that we’re just gonna treat day-to-day … but there was an expectation that by now he was gonna be really on the cusp of his comeback and that’s probably not gonna be the case because he had a flare-up with his back, I’m told, during his ramp-up process… He is gonna have to rehab that back but there is hope & optimism that he’ll be back on the floor before the playoffs.”

While this is certainly bad news, Nets fans should be relieved to know that this is not season-ending. Simmons will likely be back soon, and when he does return, it will be at the most crucial time of the season.