Rich Paul is one of the most powerful men in the sports world. His Klutch Sports agency has a ton of influential NBA clients, including the likes of LeBron James, Ben Simmons, and many more. For years, there have been rumors that Klutch Sports are in control of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is especially interesting when you realize how many Klutch clients have signed or been associated with the franchise over the years.

Now, it is being rumored that the Lakers are thinking long and hard about general manager Rob Pelinka, who has been less than stellar at his job over the last season or so. In fact, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Klutch Sports could be involved in a full Lakers takeover, as Omar Wilkes is being considered to replace Pelinka. For those who are unaware, Wilkes is currently the head of basketball operations for Klutch Sports.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Per Bleacher Report:

"There has been growing speculation about one name to replace Pelinka as Lakers general manager: Omar Wilkes, the current head of basketball operations for Paul’s agency, Klutch Sports. Wilkes has been described as somewhat of a compromise between that ironclad Lakers family and Klutch’s operation. His father, Jamaal Wilkes, played eight seasons with the franchise and won three championships alongside Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Jordan Wilkes, Omar’s younger brother, spent six years in the Lakers’ front office before joining the Hornets as a scout in 2019. Omar Wilkes, head of basketball at Klutch Sports, was rumored to be a potential candidate for a lead Lakers executive role, but those rumors appear to be unfounded. However, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation strongly denied Wilkes’ candidacy to replace Pelinka, citing his hands-on role within Klutch’s collegiate recruiting efforts. To be clear, the Lakers have not contacted him for any position."

A lot would have to happen before this could even be considered as a realistic option. Regardless, NBA fans love to speculate and with the Klutch Sports brand becoming so strong, it only makes sense that these kinds of rumors would be so prominent.

Dominique Oliveto/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group 2019 All Star Weekend

