Rob Pelinka is the general manager for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been a disaster this year. Over the last couple of years, there have been times where Pelinka has looked like a genius, and other times, he has looked like a complete dunce. This season, fans have come to expect the latter, and for the most part, they want him gone, as soon as possible.

In a report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, it was revealed that most of the GMs around the league cannot stand Pelinka, especially when it came to his days as a player agent. Not to mention, Pelinka has been flippant with other GMs, which has left a bad taste in people's mouths.

“He wasn’t returning some teams calls at [this year’s] deadline,” one general manager explained. “He was an asshole as an agent,” said an anonymous assistant GM. “He had the most powerful players and if he wanted the player moved, he would’ve eviscerated you as a staff to get whatever he wanted. You can’t do that to people, and then expect them to work with you when you join their side.”

Needless to say, Pelinka's tenure in Los Angeles has been hit or miss, and if the team doesn't make the postseason, then he could very well be on his way out.

