Rich Brian Breaks The Time Continuum In "100 Degrees" Video

Rich Brian

Rich Brian has improved by leaps and bounds since debuting as a parody act several years ago- a come-up story oh so similar to that of his 88Rising stablemate Joji. Yet, even as this level of artistry increases tenfold, subjectively speaking- Rich Brian is never one to step out of pocket or lose his devilish charm.

In the "100 Degrees" music video, Brian progresses through a sacred timeline only he knows all too well. The first hurdle he surpasses is his teenage deployment as a lifeguard, segueing into a shortlived, yet spectacular, foray into the fashion world. Why "keep it real" when Rich Brian has shown us that make-believe is just palpable if not BETTER. The video, directed by DAPS is being pushed in support of Brian's latest album, The Sailor (released in late July).

For all things 88Rising, be sure to uncheck all the other boxes, in the divine posture of a monk-like figure. Rich Brian used to run around aimlessly before he dropped the Chigga moniker, and he's all the better for it. Check out The Sailor if you haven't already; enjoy.