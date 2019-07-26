Rich Brian's Sophomore Album "The Sailor" Features RZA, Joji & More

19-year-old rapper Rich Brian first became a cultural phenomenon as Rich Chigga and since changing his name, he has experienced a strong musical evolution. Working as part of the 88Rising collective, Rich Brian is one of the most well-known Asian artists to have broken into the American mainstream. Hailing from Indonesia, Brian released his debut album Amen last year and he's been artistically striving since then, dropping singles to lead us into his sophomore effort. Today, he drops The Sailor, a solid body of work that runs for approximately 45-minutes and features RZA, Joji, and Bekon.

If you haven't heard any of Rich Brian's new stuff, you'll be surprised to hear how much he's grown. Still a teenager, it's crazy to think how far Rich Brian can potentially get in this industry. Check out his album below and let us know your favourite song.

Tracklist:

1. The Sailor

2. Rapapapa (feat. RZA)

3. Yellow (feat. Bekon)

4. Kids

5. Drive Safe

6. Confetti

7. Vacant

8. No Worries

9. 100 Degrees

10. Slow Down Turbo

11. Curious

12. Where Does The Time Go (feat. Joji)