Rhymesayers Sa-Roc Releases New Project "The Sharecropper's Daughter"

The Sharecropper's Daughter
Sa-Roc unleashes her Rhymesayers debut "The Sharecropper's Daughter" ft. Black Thought, Styles P, and more.


Sa-Roc has been releasing projects for nearly a decade but following 2015's Extra-Terrestrial, fans have eagerly anticipated for Rhymesayers debut. She signed to the label in 2016 and this week, she unleashed The Sharecropper's Daughter. Stacked with fifteen tracks in total, Sa-Roc taps Sol Messiah to produce the project in its entirety with guest appearances coming from Styles P, Black Thought, Chronixx and more. 

"The Sharecropper’s Daughter speaks to my father’s actual beginnings on a Virginia tobacco farm where his family sharecropped,” Sa-Roc said. “The title is meant to signify that both my father’s and my upbringing, though so different, are linked by a shared history that informs the way I move through the world… It’s a sonic reflection of the things we inherit."

Check out the project below. 

