Sa-Roc
- MusicSa-Roc & Sol Messiah Predict The Next 50 Years Of Hip-HopExclusive: Sa-Roc & Sol Messiah discuss Minneapolis as a hub for hip-hop, producing Dead Prez's "Hell Yeah (Remix)" ft. Jay-Z, and why DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince are among the greatest MC-DJ duos in hip-hop history. By Aron A.
- NewsSa-Roc Shares "The Sharecropper's Daughter (Deluxe Edition)"Sa-Roc shares the deluxe edition of "The Sharecropper's Daughter" featuring an unreleased verse from MF DOOM. By Aron A.
- NewsRhymesayers Sa-Roc Releases New Project "The Sharecropper's Daughter"Sa-Roc unleashes her Rhymesayers debut "The Sharecropper's Daughter" ft. Black Thought, Styles P, and more.By Aron A.