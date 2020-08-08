mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RetroI$Awesome Drops Off "Vision"

Karlton Jahmal
August 08, 2020 12:56
RetroI$Awesome

You have to see the vision.


New Jersey artist RetroI$Awesome has been steadily dropping off dope tracks for a while now. He continues his musical grind with the new single "Vi$ion." The energetically favorable single takes cues from Pop Smoke, and utilizes the same type of style that the late artist popularized commercially. "Vi$ion" showcases RetroI$Awesome's undying resilience and determination to be successful. He uses several flows, twisting and turning his delivery to match the tempo of the single.

"Vi$ion" kicks off with a beep that sounds like a medical monitoring device before the drums drop in to rattle your speakers. This one knocks hard, so if you have a bass-heavy system, you will enjoy "Vi$ion." Stream the new single and let us know what you think below.

Quotable Lyrics
I do not hate on a nigga for shit, I go get it
You can't take me off the dribble
Even if I fade away off the pivot
Niggas be talking that trap shit in they raps
I really did it

