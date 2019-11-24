According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, no NFL teams have reached out to Colin Kaepernick since his workout at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia. On November 16th, the former NFL quarterback worked out several teams after infamously moving his workout last minute, causing a maelstrom of bad press.

Kaepernick's team sent a video of the workout to the 25 teams who did not attend but has still not heard back.

"I've been ready for three years,'' Kaepernick said. "I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people."

The NFL responded to the last minute venue change by Kaepernick by saying, "We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout. He informed us of that decision at 2:30 p.m. today along with the public. Today's session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants -- an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL. Twenty-five (25) clubs were present for the workout, and all 32 clubs, their head coaches, general managers, and other personnel executives would have received video footage of the interview and workout, shot by the Atlanta Falcons video crew."

We'll update you if Kaepernick's standing with the league changes.