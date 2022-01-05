Remy Ma & Brandy Link Up On "Lady Z Strikes Back"

The success of ABC's Queens has led to some significant praise. The ABC series began airing in October 2021 and made its return this week after a break dow the holidays. Fans have been gushing over the show, which finds Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez take on the role of estranged bandmates who saw success in the 90s under the name "Nasty Bitches." Given the type of talent they enlisted for the show, it was only natural that the soundtrack earned some serious cuts from some of the show's main characters.

After the debut of "Bars" on Tuesday, Queens Cast released the official studio version of Remy Ma and Brandy's new collab, "Lady Z Strikes Back." The song was accompanied with a music video that showcases Remy and Brandy delivering an in-studio performance.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

They wanna get into it, that's why I got out of it

Got a pile of talent but the game is all politics

I don't honor it, I'm positive by what the problem is

The music biz is ran by some narcissistic misogynists