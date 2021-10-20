Queens Cast
- NewsNadine Valazquez Links OHNO For Queens Cast's "Prepárate"Nadine Velazquez and OHNO team up for "Prepárate" off of the "Queens" soundtrack. By Aron A.
- NewsRemy Ma & Brandy Link Up On "Lady Z Strikes Back"Brandy and Remy Ma connect for a banger off of the "Queens" soundtrack. By Aron A.
- NewsThe Cast Of “Queens” Share 90’s-Inspired Track “Belly Of The Bitch”The girls also shared “Heart of Queens” and “Wrecking Ball” from their latest episode.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsThe Cast Of “Queens” Share Emotional New Song, “Hear Me”“Queens” premiered its first episode on ABC last night.By Hayley Hynes