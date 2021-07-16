Remble Carves Out His Lane On New Mixtape "It's Remble"

Remble says it best: he's delivering TED Talks with murderous rhyme schemes on his brand new mixtape, the introductory It's Remble. The buzzing Los Angeles-based rapper has been going viral all month with a couple of different tracks, but most notably with his mixtape opener "Touchable." Rapping with The Undertaker's gong sounding in the background, Remble clearly spits hard rhymes with hilarious punchlines, enunciating every word along the way. One can say that Remble is an anti-mumble rapper.

Earning a co-sign from Drakeo The Ruler, Remble's new mixtape features the LA mainstay, Mozzy, BlueBucksClan, and more. He's bringing a different kind of energy to hip-hop, showing what he can contribute to the ever-evolving genre and promising to stick around with his unique flavor.

What do you think of Remble's new mixtape?

Tracklist:

1. Touchable

2. Ted Talk

3. No Competition

4. I Mean It (feat. Mozzy)

5. Ruth's Chris Freestyle (feat. Drakeo The Ruler)

6. Ask Madden

7. Never Tell Freestyle

8. Watch How You Talk 2 Me

9. Audible (feat. B.A.)

10. Gordon R Freestyle

11. Book Bag (feat. BlueBucksClan)

12. Firesticc (feat. B.A.)

13. It's Been Real (feat. Billy West)