mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Remble Carves Out His Lane On New Mixtape "It's Remble"

Alex Zidel
July 16, 2021 11:15
86 Views
00
0
CoverCover

It's Remble
Remble

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Remble comes through with his new mixtape "It's Remble" featuring Drakeo The Ruler, Mozzy, BlueBucksClan, and more.


Remble says it best: he's delivering TED Talks with murderous rhyme schemes on his brand new mixtape, the introductory It's Remble. The buzzing Los Angeles-based rapper has been going viral all month with a couple of different tracks, but most notably with his mixtape opener "Touchable." Rapping with The Undertaker's gong sounding in the background, Remble clearly spits hard rhymes with hilarious punchlines, enunciating every word along the way. One can say that Remble is an anti-mumble rapper.

Earning a co-sign from Drakeo The Ruler, Remble's new mixtape features the LA mainstay, Mozzy, BlueBucksClan, and more. He's bringing a different kind of energy to hip-hop, showing what he can contribute to the ever-evolving genre and promising to stick around with his unique flavor.

What do you think of Remble's new mixtape?

Tracklist:

1. Touchable
2. Ted Talk
3. No Competition
4. I Mean It (feat. Mozzy)
5. Ruth's Chris Freestyle (feat. Drakeo The Ruler)
6. Ask Madden
7. Never Tell Freestyle
8. Watch How You Talk 2 Me
9. Audible (feat. B.A.)
10. Gordon R Freestyle
11. Book Bag (feat. BlueBucksClan)
12. Firesticc (feat. B.A.)
13. It's Been Real (feat. Billy West)

Remble los angeles new music Mozzy Drakeo The Ruler BlueBucksClan Billy West
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Remble Carves Out His Lane On New Mixtape "It's Remble"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject