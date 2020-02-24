Rema & Rvssian Share New "Beamer' Song

Afropop breakout star Rema has debuted his first track of the year via the Rvssian-produced "Beamer." On the cut, Rema details the spoils of a "bad boy" lifestyle as he woos a lady in question.

With "Beamer" comes a music video to match in addition to another "Rainbow" single with the two cuts arriving as a two-pack to kickstart the decade for the young upstart. The new tracks kick off another chapter in the boom that Rema has experienced over the last year. 2019 marked the arrival of his Bad Commando EP while he found a major co-sign by landing on Barack Obama's 2019 summer playlist. Cuts like "Dumebi" and "Iron Man" can count themselves among culprits for the Nigerian stars' notoriety.

Enjoy "Beamer" and "Rainbow" below

Quotable Lyrics (Beamer)

African girly come and hop in my beamer

You know me, I really wanna take you for dinner

You know me, I get the money pass, Shina Peter

For my area they dey call me Godzilla