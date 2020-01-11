mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Redman Isn't Afraid To "Slap Da Sh*t Outcha"

Karlton Jahmal
January 11, 2020 10:49
123 Views
00
0
RedmanRedman
Redman

Slap Da Sh*t Outcha
Redman

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Don't get smacked


Eminem once rapped that Redman was the best rapper alive. Reggie Noble is a legend, which is why fans were delighted when he dropped off the surprise EP 3 Joints this week. Redman's sense of humor is still intact, and so are his flows. He proves this on "Slap Da Shit Outcha," a hilarious banger that features an infectious instrumental. 

Reggie uses hyperbolic storytelling to explain to the audience what would force him to smack someone. His reasons range from his kids taking the batteries out of the remote to people asking him for money. It's hard not to laugh as you're nodding along to the synth-heavy beat. Cleverly placed smacking effects are distributed as percussions throughout "Slap Da Shit Outcha," making Redman's bars even more potent. 

Quotable Lyrics
I walk around the world tryna smack everybody
I'm certified, IG don't need to verify me
I smack the shit outcha, playing rich and being broke
I smack my kids taking batteries out the remote
I smack the shit out police when they pull me over
Then stick my middle finger up to the camera on his shoulder

Redman Slap Da Sh*t Outcha 3 joints new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Redman Isn't Afraid To "Slap Da Sh*t Outcha"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject