Red Cafe & Benny The Butcher Stash The "Drug Money"

Mitch Findlay
October 01, 2021 15:58
Red Cafe connects with Benny The Butcher for new collab "Drug Money."


Red Cafe has come through with a hard-hitting new track "Drug Money," and for the occasion he's opted to link up with Benny The Butcher. Understandable, as Benny has proven himself to be a man to hire when one wants to get something done. Here is no exception, as it quickly becomes clear that this is a topic both parties hold close to heart.

Over a tense piano-driven instrumental, Red Cafe sets it off with some g'd up bars, providing a slight window into his lifestyle though never failing to keep a distance. The Butcher picks up where Red left off, establishing his own reputation despite the fact that it precedes him. "I'm Eastside Buff's most wanted when come to crime," he spits. "Counting money while I watch Scarface for the hundredth time." 

Check out "Drug Money" right here, and hit the comments if you dig the musical chemistry between Red Cafe and Benny The Butcher

Quotable Lyrics

I'm Eastside Buff's most wanted when come to crime,
Counting money while I watch Scarface for the hundredth time

