Earlier this week, we shared the heartbreaking news that 6-year-old Antwain Fowler, best known for his adorable and comedic internet clips, passed away after a lengthy battle with a rare autoimmune deficiency.

The young boy’s mother, Christina Burns, set up a GoFundMe seeking financial support for her son’s medical condition prior to his passing. Since March, she’s raised $72,000, $22,000 of which poured in following her son’s passing on Sunday. Burns told TMZ that she plans to use the funds to open a restaurant called “Where We Bout To Eat At,” keeping her baby’s legacy alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG TJ (@_antwainsworld)

The most recent contributions will be put towards kickstarting the business, and the initial $50,000 will be used to help pay off Antwain’s hospital bills and other family expenses. While Christina wants to have a hand in creating the menu, which will include versatile options from seafood to chicken, she’s shared that she’ll need help managing other aspects of the restaurant.

One of the offerings that’s already been decided upon is the “You Have Cheese Like Me” mozzarella sticks, named after another one of the young boy’s memeable moments. Burns reportedly had a dream to launch a seafood tuck back in the day, but with Antwain being sick, and having three other children to take care of, it wasn’t logistically possible.

Following the internet sensation’s death, his mom has been sharing more details regarding the tragedy. Apparently, she heard Antwain’s ventilator alarm ringing, and although her son usually makes his pain known, this time around, he was silent. Police and ambulance arrived and attempted to resuscitate the 6-year-old to no avail. He was brought to hospital, where doctors tried, and failed, to keep him alive.

Just a week before his death, Burns says that her son had “the time of his life” at a local ice cream shop that made special accommodations for him to visit. See sweet moments from his Instagram below.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG TJ (@_antwainsworld)

[Via]