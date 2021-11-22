Antwain Fowler, best known for his comedic online antics, has died at just 6 years old. The young boy’s mother, China, shared the news of her tragic loss on Antwain’s official Instagram page, @_antwainsworld.

The late boy was best known for the clip in which he asks his mother, “where we about to eat at?” before sinking into his car seat. While he was in the hospital battling autoimmune enteropathy (a condition which prevents the body from being able to absorb nutrition), China often filmed her son, resulting in footage that would often be turned into perfect Twitter reactions.

Antwain was ill dating back to 2015, according to a GoFundMe page created for him. “Antwain has been hospitalized countless number of times due to his poor condition. Antwain has undergone over 25 surgeries. [Unlike] normal infants Antwain was unable to drink milk, or eat solid foods during his earlier childhood.”

“The pain in my heart is like no other, why God,” the 6-year-old’s mother wrote on Instagram. “Never in a million years. My heart is out of my chest,” she publicly grieved to Antwain’s over 640,000 followers. The GoFundMe had a fundraising goal of $50,000, which has since been surpassed. At the time of publication, the total amount raised is sitting at $66,558.

News of Antwain’s untimely death has been making rounds on social media, with thousands of people offering up their condolences to China and the rest of his family. “Thank you for all the times you made us laugh,” one touching post reads.

See more heartwarming posts from Antwain Fowler below, and find the link to donate to his fundraiser here. RIP.

