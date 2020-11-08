The Baltimore Ravens has upgraded three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant to the team's active roster. If Bryant takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, it will be his first time playing in an NFL game since Dec. 31, 2017.

Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

"I told you I'm covered confident and thankful.." Bryant wrote on Twitter after his promotion, Saturday. "I don't care who hate it." He signed with the Ravens earlier this week.

"He's dialed in to the playbook. He wants to compete," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I just can't wait for him to get out there with us on Sundays."

Bryant will become the second former Pro-Bowler to miss over two seasons and then return to the NFL afterward. The first player to do so was Josh Gordon.

Head coach John Harbaugh was initially trepid about whether the team would implement him into the offense: "When we feel like he's ready to come up, in shape, knows the offense well enough and has enough compatibility with Lamar [Jackson] on enough plays, then we'll bring him up," Harbaugh said. "So, when it happens ... I think it will happen. I don't think it's something you want to force-feed in there. So, we'll just have to see as we go."

The Ravens and Colts game will kickoff at 1:00 PM.

