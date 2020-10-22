Dez Bryant was a superstar wide receiver with the Dallas Cowboys, however, a few years ago, things took a turn as he was released by American's Team, only to have to a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints. It was here that Bryant suffered an injury that ultimately kept him out of football for quite some time. Over the past few months, Bryant has been working extremely hard and has every intention to get back into the NFL and compete for a title.

Earlier this year, Bryant actually got to work out with the Baltimore Ravens, although not much came from that initial workout. Now, however, it seems like the Ravens are trying to sign Bryant. In a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Ravens will be giving Bryant another workout and physical. If all goes well, Bryant will be signed to the practice roster.

As a member of the practice roster, Bryant would have an opportunity to separate himself from the pack and learn the offense, before getting a chance with the starting roster. Considering Bryant has plenty of experience when it comes to playing at a high level, it seems likely that he will be out on the field come Sunday afternoons, in the not so distant future.

