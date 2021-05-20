Most fans will agree that Russell Westbrook is one of the most exciting players in the entire NBA. He can get triple-doubles at will and he always seems to be the hungriest player on the court. Unfortunately, there has been one area of his game that has always held him back and that's shooting. Westbrook is a notoriously bad shot taker and it has led to a lot of slander and some early exits from the playoffs. Despite this, he is still regarded as a top-tier player in the league.

With these shortcomings, it's hard to make the argument that Westbrook is undoubtedly the best player in the league. However, today on The Jump, former NBA Champion Rasheed Wallace tried to do it as he took Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson by surprise.

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

“This man is right now. I gotta say, Russ is the best player in the NBA right now. There is no disrespect to KD, or Kyrie, or LeBron, but right now, no disrespect to Steph either. I know you scoring champion, but man what this kid is doing right now,” Wallace said. “Ain’t no disrespect to guys, Russell Westbrook right now is killing it man, if I am the pacer in the meetings, it will be how to stop Russ.”

The Washington Wizards have a massive opportunity tonight as they take on the Indiana Pacers in the final play-in game. If they win this, they will go to the first-round and play against the Philadelphia 76ers who are the first-seed. For the Wizards to have any shot, they're certainly going to need Westbrook at his best.

