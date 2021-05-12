Russell Westbrook made history earlier this week when he broke the all time triple-double record that was previously held by NBA legend Oscar Robertson. Russ ended the evening with a stat line of 28 points, 21 assists, and 13 rebounds, marking it the 182 triple-double of his career. The record, 181, had previously been held by Robertson for the past 47 years.

"It's just a blessing," said Westbrook, who singled out his first triple-double against Dallas as the one that stands out the most to him. "You put so much into the game, so much time, you sacrifice so much, to be able to just be mentioned with guys like Oscar, Magic [Johnson] and Jason Kidd, those guys, is something I never dreamed about as a young kid growing up in L.A. Truly grateful for moments like this.

"Normally I don't like to pat myself on the back but tonight I will. Just because I am so grateful for the ones before me and so blessed.”

The Washington Wizards then released a video featuring reaction and congratulations from some of the greatest to ever play the game, starting with Oscar Robertson himself. "I'm very happy for you," Robertson said in the video. "Your family is very proud of you. And I salute you for all your accomplishments in the game of basketball.”

Congrats to Russ on the new NBA record.