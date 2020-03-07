The gaming wars have fans picking their favorite console. There are Xbox fans in one corner, Nintendo fans in another, and Playstation lovers in their own space. Computer gamers do their own thing, but the console wars carry on. Although many people do end up buying multiple systems, imagine having two in one? Once believed to be an urban myth, the super rare Nintendo NES Playstation prototype system exists and was placed on auction last month. The auctioneer website states that this model is "the last remaining prototype of the alleged 200 that were forged from the failed joint-venture between Sony and Nintendo."

The mythical console was recently sold for $360,000 through Heritage Auctions. Vice reports that the Nintendo PlayStation has become the highest-priced video game console ever. Although the buyer has remained anonymous, the previous owner of the system told Engadget that it was purchased for $75 at an auction. It remained in the attic for years until the owner's son discovered it and thought it may be worth some cash. The console still works, but there are no commercialized games that were developed specifically for the system. Heritage Auction writes that the console can play "Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games" and also includes, " A CD-ROM drive that was meant to play disc-based media and presumably video games as well."