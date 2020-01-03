Ever since the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship in 2019, sneaker companies have been taking advantage with some Raptors-inspired colorways. Of course, these shoes are typically white, red, purple, and black. Jordan Brand and Nike, in particular, have been showing love to the Raptors and fans have been loving it. Now, it appears as though Jumpman is coming through with yet another Raptors sneaker, this time in the Air Jordan 2.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the Raptors Jordan 2 is going to be dropping on March 5th of 2020. In the photoshop rendering below, you can see a sneaker with a red leather upper and purple stitching throughout. From there, the midsole is red with some black cutting through the middle. Black is also found on the back heel which allows for some contrast.

The Air Jordan 2 is one of the more forgotten models in the Jordan library. Jordan Brand rarely drops new colorways although this Raptors offering is certainly a welcomed addition to the Jordan 2 collection. If you're a fan of this silhouette and are in love with the Raptors, then this sneaker is most definitely for you.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.