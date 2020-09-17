mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rapsody Surprises With New Single "12 Problems"

Mitch Findlay
September 17, 2020 10:42
462 Views
40
6
2020 Rapsody2020 Rapsody
2020 Rapsody

12 Problems
Rapsody

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Elite lyricist Rapsody tackles police brutality on her incendiary new single "12 Problems."


Elite lyricist Rapsody has returned with "12 Problems," and to suggest she's coming out swinging is an understatement. From the opening moments, it's evident that Rap is looking to vent on wax, taking to a cinematic and vaguely menacing banger for the occasion. Given everything that has transpired in the United States Of America of late, many expected Rapsody to weigh in with her own perspective. That's exactly what she does here, dexterously weaving together bars touching on the sociopolitical climate. 

"War on drugs, legality, they got us on fallacies," she raps, over a haunting choral loop. "Resorted in casualties, I was supposed to resort in the Maldives, now we in the rallies." Calling back to Jay-Z's "99 Problems" and singling out the "12," Rapsody saves her second verse to tackle the topics of police brutality and accountability -- or lack thereof. "Cops kill lawfully, no remorse," she declares. "I don't wanna hear arguments no more about black on black, when white on white they kill they own too / And cops the only ones who ain't accountable." 

Check out the latest incendiary from Rapsody, a departure from what she brought to the table on last year's excellent Eve

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Cops kill lawfully, no remorse
I don't wanna hear arguments no more about black on black
When white on white
They kill they own too
And cops the only ones who ain't accountable

Rapsody
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  6
  462
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Rapsody
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rapsody Surprises With New Single "12 Problems"
40
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject