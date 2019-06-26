Houston rapper Sauce Walka was recently apprehended by the New York police. The rapper was driving through Brooklyn in his SUV when the police pulled the vehicle over. Upon learning that a rapper was inside, they chose to take extra cautionary procedures beyond the regular routine stop. Though for some reason, Sauce Walka was arrested for what are now unspecified charges. Walka, whose real name is Antoine Walker, was taken into custody and the police officers are claiming to have found something in the vehicle. Social media users are speculating that the police may have found firearms, though nothing is certain for now. Should firearms be the reason why Sauce Walka was arrested, however, he would be in serious trouble considering New York's city laws.

The state of New York has strict anti-gun legislation which classifies the possession of a firearm as a Class D violent felony. Should someone be brought in for such charges, the defendant would be looking at getting a mandatory minimum sentence of three and a half years in prison for a first offense. In total, the maximum sentence tied to the charge is a total of seven years. A video of the police arresting the rapper has since been released.

