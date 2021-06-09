Ransom Spits Sinful Bars On "Sloth"

Everyone who has ever seen David Fincher's dark and brutal cinematic masterpiece Se7en was likely affected by at least one of the chilling murder scenes. For Ransom, he found himself inspired by the acclaimed director's vision, to the point where he designed his brand new EP around the flick. Featuring guest appearances from Lloyd Banks and Royce Da 5'9", who hold it down on "Gluttony" and "Greed" respectively, the entirety of the album is named after the seven deadly sins. T

hat includes the penultimate "Sloth," which also happens to be a highlight on the brief and thematically vivid project. Despite what the title may suggest, Ransom's bars are anything but lazy; in fact, he continues his merciless massacre through instrumentals, furthering the case that he's among the game's most slept on spitters. "I done took this hoodie off and the villain’s my own reflection," he raps. "Soul possession of a sober perception with no deception, no depression / Life’s a test, ni**as blessed when they know the questions."

Check out "Sloth" now, and be sure to show some love to Ransom in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I done took this hoodie off and the villain’s my own reflection

Soul possession of a sober perception with no deception, no depression

Life’s a test, ni**as blessed when they know the questions

