mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ransom Spits Sinful Bars On "Sloth"

Mitch Findlay
June 09, 2021 16:59
33 Views
01
0
© 2021 Momentum Entertainment© 2021 Momentum Entertainment
© 2021 Momentum Entertainment

Sloth
Ransom Feat. J. Arr

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ransom spits bars that would make John Doe nod in approval on "Se7en" highlight "Sloth."


Everyone who has ever seen David Fincher's dark and brutal cinematic masterpiece Se7en was likely affected by at least one of the chilling murder scenes. For Ransom, he found himself inspired by the acclaimed director's vision, to the point where he designed his brand new EP around the flick. Featuring guest appearances from Lloyd Banks and Royce Da 5'9", who hold it down on "Gluttony" and "Greed" respectively, the entirety of the album is named after the seven deadly sins. T

hat includes the penultimate "Sloth," which also happens to be a highlight on the brief and thematically vivid project. Despite what the title may suggest, Ransom's bars are anything but lazy; in fact, he continues his merciless massacre through instrumentals, furthering the case that he's among the game's most slept on spitters. "I done took this hoodie off and the villain’s my own reflection," he raps. "Soul possession of a sober perception with no deception, no depression / Life’s a test, ni**as blessed when they know the questions." 

Check out "Sloth" now, and be sure to show some love to Ransom in the comments below. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I done took this hoodie off and the villain’s my own reflection
Soul possession of a sober perception with no deception, no depression 
Life’s a test, ni**as blessed when they know the questions

Ransom
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  33
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ransom J. Arr
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ransom Spits Sinful Bars On "Sloth"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject