Ransom Explores The Deadly Sins On "Se7en"

Ransom has been a fixture in the East Coast underground scene for over a decade. The rapper's maintained a strong pen that, in recent times, gaining even more recognition every time he goes bar-for-bar with equally talented wordsmiths. This weekend, he came through with a brand new project titled, Se7en. The rapper's new EP explores the seven deadly sins with each song title named after each one.

Four out of the seven songs include guest appearances. Lloyd Banks returns the favor to Ransom, who appears on COTI, for the single, "Gluttony" while Royce Da 5'9" assists on "Greed." Other features on the project include J. Arrr and IX Wulf.

Peep the latest project from Ransom below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of the project.