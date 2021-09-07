Jon Jones is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time and while he is currently in contract disputes with Dana White, there is no doubt that he is still fondly looked at by the fans out there. He has done a lot throughout his career and he has beaten some massive legends. In 2011, he took down Rampage Jackson in a fight that the latter is still quite angry about. Jackson believes Jones was fighting dirty throughout the entire bout and even to this day, he has quite a lot to say about the man that now fights as a heavyweight.

During an interview on the "Calabasas Fight Companion" show, Jackson spoke about their fight and how the UFC had to go out of its way to change the rules as a result of Jones' knee kicks. As a result, Jackson doesn't have all that much respect for Jones.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“He’s the dirtiest fighter, too. They had to change the rules because of him,” Jackson said. “When I fought him, whenever I was, like, have any type of advantage, he would put his fingers in my eye. Your eyeball is your weakest thing in your body, right? So when I was fighting him, he was like this (outstretched arm and fingers) the whole time. It’s hard to train for this, too.

“He’d poke me in the eye, and then when you come in and advance, he’d kick your knee backwards. They should make that illegal. It was really hard fighting him. If anybody got any advantage on him, he was gonna kick your knee backwards, keep you away and he’s gonna figure that out.”

Jones has always been a controversial figure in the sport and this is just another example of that. At this point, however, it's hard to imagine how this would even affect Jones, as fans have already made up their minds on him anway.