Jon Jones is one of the most legendary fighters in the history of the UFC although as it stands, it appears as though he wants more money than Dana White is willing to give up. The UFC is known for paying fighters a lot less than they are probably worth, and Jones is trying to change that. Of course, people want Jon Jones to take on Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight superfight, and White seemed determined to make it happen.

While speaking to Bill Simmons recently, White revealed that while they tried to negotiate in good faith, they were simply unable to come to terms on a Jones Vs Ngannou bout. Insteady, Ngannou will be fighting against Derrick Lewis for the Heavyweight title.

"We tried to work with Jon, and, you know, we eventually have to move on. Because realistically, in all honesty, Derrick Lewis is the guy who deserves the (Ngannou) fight ... So that's the fight that should happen and we'll just roll and do what we do," White explained.

This is definitely going to come as disappointing news for all of the massive MMA fans out there, especially those who wanted to see what Jones could do in a higher weight class. For now, however, they will simply have to wait until White and Jones get back on the same page.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images