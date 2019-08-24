We're now just weeks away from the theatrical release of the last Rambo film that sees Sylvester Stallone out on a hunt for revenge when it comes to the security of his family. The latest trailer that has arrived ties in past clips from the trio of films in the franchise leading to the final assignment that has Stallone pursue a cartel that kidnaps a group of women - one that happens to be his caretaker's daughter.

"In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out the to the jungle or Afghanistan," Sylvester said of Rambo: Last Blood. "In the new one, he does come home, but in a way he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not. That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you.”

The series of clips in the latest trailer shows the crazy traps Sylvester's character sets up to make his opponents know that he isn't playing around. "You started this...I'll end it," he says, as seen in the clip below.

Rambo: Last Blood hits theatres September 20th - watch the full trailer below.