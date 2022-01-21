mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ralfy The Plug Releases New Mixtape "Pastor Ralfy 2" Featuring Drakeo The Ruler

Alex Zidel
January 21, 2022 12:39
145 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Pastor Ralfy 2
Ralfy The Plug

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ralfy The Plug is releasing a new tape every month this year, starting with "Pastor Ralfy 2."


Los Angeles-based rapper Ralfy the Plug has officially started his yearlong onslaught, dropping his new mixtape Pastor Ralfy 2. The rapper pays tribute to his brother, Drakeo the Ruler, on the cover artwork after the iconic West Coast rapper was fatally stabbed at a music festival last month.

Pastor Ralfy 2 includes twenty-two new songs, highlighting features from Drakeo the Ruler, Peezy, Cash Kidd, and more. It arrives following Ralfy's announcement that he will be dropping a new mixtape every month this year. He's already got the next three months planned out and he continues to work, bringing his signature sound to all sorts of different production styles.

Listen to Ralfy the Plug's new mixtape below and let us know what you think.


Tracklist:

1. The Truth Hurts
2. Fight the Force (feat. Peezy)
3. Kudos (feat. Cash Kidd)
4. Uncomfortable (feat. Db Boutabag)
5. Break Bread
6. Sarah Lee (feat. Bla$ta)
7. Bruce Lee Kick
8. Janitor
9. Hogging the Beats (feat. Slo-Be)
10. ROP
11. Who Car We Using (feat. Drakeo the Ruler)
12. Bald Head Jason (feat. Moneysign$uede)
13. RALFY
14. Wanna Be Down
15. Hate Us Or Love Us (feat. ZayBang)
16. Preach
17. Being Me
18. Be Me
19. Perpetrator (feat. K8Doo)
20. 304 (feat. Fat Wizza)
21. Keep Up
22. Paw Patrol

Ralfy The Plug new music los angeles Stinc Team Peezy Cash Kidd Drakeo The Ruler Zaybang
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Ralfy The Plug Releases New Mixtape "Pastor Ralfy 2" Featuring Drakeo The Ruler
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject