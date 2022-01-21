Ralfy The Plug Releases New Mixtape "Pastor Ralfy 2" Featuring Drakeo The Ruler

Los Angeles-based rapper Ralfy the Plug has officially started his yearlong onslaught, dropping his new mixtape Pastor Ralfy 2. The rapper pays tribute to his brother, Drakeo the Ruler, on the cover artwork after the iconic West Coast rapper was fatally stabbed at a music festival last month.

Pastor Ralfy 2 includes twenty-two new songs, highlighting features from Drakeo the Ruler, Peezy, Cash Kidd, and more. It arrives following Ralfy's announcement that he will be dropping a new mixtape every month this year. He's already got the next three months planned out and he continues to work, bringing his signature sound to all sorts of different production styles.

Listen to Ralfy the Plug's new mixtape below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. The Truth Hurts

2. Fight the Force (feat. Peezy)

3. Kudos (feat. Cash Kidd)

4. Uncomfortable (feat. Db Boutabag)

5. Break Bread

6. Sarah Lee (feat. Bla$ta)

7. Bruce Lee Kick

8. Janitor

9. Hogging the Beats (feat. Slo-Be)

10. ROP

11. Who Car We Using (feat. Drakeo the Ruler)

12. Bald Head Jason (feat. Moneysign$uede)

13. RALFY

14. Wanna Be Down

15. Hate Us Or Love Us (feat. ZayBang)

16. Preach

17. Being Me

18. Be Me

19. Perpetrator (feat. K8Doo)

20. 304 (feat. Fat Wizza)

21. Keep Up

22. Paw Patrol