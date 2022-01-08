mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rah Swish Takes Inspiration From Beyoncé & Sean Paul On "BabyBoy Freestyle"

January 08, 2022 15:51
Rah Swish delivers "BabyBoy Freestyle."


At this point, it seems inevitable that Beyoncé dives in the drill sound on some future release. Bey has proven that she has bars on numerous occasions but the drill stars of Brooklyn have taken a particular liking to her sound and brought it into the exhilarating production. Just a few weeks ago, we heard Fivio Foreign preview a new record sampling Destiny's Child "Say My Name." Now, Rah Swish has flipped Beyonce's iconic 2003 collaboration with Sean Paul.

To kick off the year, Rah Swish slid through this week with his "BabyBoy Freestyle." Sampling Beyonce and Sean Paul's "Baby Boy," Swish puts a drill twist on the record. Rah Swish modernizes the record to fit the drill soundscape as he unleashing menacing mbars directed at the opposition. Check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I told the shooters to go step behind me
I hope they try me
She my Beyoncé, Dej Loaf, tell 'em to try me
Last n***a play with us, he got an IV

