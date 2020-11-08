mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rah Swish & DreamDoll Link Up For New Single "Watchu Like"

Alexander Cole
November 08, 2020 11:59
Image via Rah Swish

Watchu Like
Rah Swish Feat. DreamDoll

Rah Swish and DreamDoll bring some raw energy to their new track "Watchu Like."


Brooklyn artist Rah Swish has always been known for bringing a ton of energy to his tracks and the same can be said for DreamDoll. With both of these artists continuing to raise their profile, it only makes sense that they would link up for a collaborative track and on the new song "Watchu Like," that is exactly what they did.

With this brand new song, we are met with some interesting production that sees Rah Swish and DreamDoll at their most energized. Lyrically, the two trade verses about material good and how they relate to the courting phase of a relationship. As Rah Swish asks DreamDoll what she likes, she happily expresses the things that would make her the happiest.

You can stream the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

My new Mclaren pop smoke blue
I bought a chain for my whole crew
Thom Browne sweatsuits got those too
I keep a stick when I roll threw
Follow suit
High pursuit

Rah Swish
