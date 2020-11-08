Rah Swish & DreamDoll Link Up For New Single "Watchu Like"

Brooklyn artist Rah Swish has always been known for bringing a ton of energy to his tracks and the same can be said for DreamDoll. With both of these artists continuing to raise their profile, it only makes sense that they would link up for a collaborative track and on the new song "Watchu Like," that is exactly what they did.

With this brand new song, we are met with some interesting production that sees Rah Swish and DreamDoll at their most energized. Lyrically, the two trade verses about material good and how they relate to the courting phase of a relationship. As Rah Swish asks DreamDoll what she likes, she happily expresses the things that would make her the happiest.

You can stream the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

My new Mclaren pop smoke blue

I bought a chain for my whole crew

Thom Browne sweatsuits got those too

I keep a stick when I roll threw

Follow suit

High pursuit